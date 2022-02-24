Previous
Maverick by lsquared
130 / 365

Maverick

Throwback Thursday. Probably 1977, perhaps late 1976. High school days.

Canon TX (SLR), Kodak Tri-X film, developed and printed in my basement darkroom. Recently scanned from the original 45+ year old print.
Larry L

"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
Lou Ann ace
Such a great 70’s image. Those were the days!
February 24th, 2022  
