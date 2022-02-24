Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
130 / 365
Maverick
Throwback Thursday. Probably 1977, perhaps late 1976. High school days.
Canon TX (SLR), Kodak Tri-X film, developed and printed in my basement darkroom. Recently scanned from the original 45+ year old print.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"I never know in advance what I will photograph,… I’ll go out into the world and hope I will come across something that imperatively interests...
2780
photos
125
followers
75
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Latest from all albums
1924
129
1925
1926
467
1927
468
130
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Throwbacks
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
throwback
Lou Ann
ace
Such a great 70’s image. Those were the days!
February 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close