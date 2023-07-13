Not until we are lost do we begin to understand ourselves -Henry David Thoreau

Throwback Thursday. From a backpacking trip, senior year of High School ('77/'78). Scanned in 2010 from the original slide, just tweaked. This was somewhere along the WV / VA border somewhere around Monongahela National Forest (North Fork Mountain / Smoke Hole Canyon). We had been hiking up on that mountain in the distance, cold and wet, and lost the trail somewhere along the way. This is where we ended up, looking for a local to help us find a way forward.