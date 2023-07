Throwback Thursday - 1975

This photo isn't going to win any awards, but it is noteworthy to me! This is the I-64 bridge across the Kanawha River, just west of downtown Charleston WV. labeled summer of 1975, this would've been right around my 15th birthday, about 6 months after I got my first SLR. I was born in Charleston, but we moved away at the end of 1970. This bridge didn't exist when we lived there, opening in 1975 (according to the internet). So it was pretty new at the time I took this.