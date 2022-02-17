Sign up
129 / 365
Throwback Thursday
From spring of 1977. On a backpacking trip to C&O Canal in Western Maryland. Shot on slide film with my first SLR, a Canon TX.
There's actually a bit of a story here, deep meanings which probably don't come through to anybody but me...
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
1
1
Larry L
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
throwback
Lou Ann
ace
This is such a great throwback image.
February 18th, 2022
