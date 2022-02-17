Previous
Throwback Thursday by lsquared
Throwback Thursday

From spring of 1977. On a backpacking trip to C&O Canal in Western Maryland. Shot on slide film with my first SLR, a Canon TX.

There's actually a bit of a story here, deep meanings which probably don't come through to anybody but me...
Lou Ann ace
This is such a great throwback image.
February 18th, 2022  
