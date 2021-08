Throwback Thursday - Radio Station

I came across this print the other day, digging though some boxes of old photos. This is from early Fall 1981, when I was shooting for my university newspaper. I was called along with a reporter to an interview at the college radio station... not our radio station, but the "good" one over at UNC: WXYC.



This is my favorite photo from my days as an (unpaid) photojournalist.