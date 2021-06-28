Previous
New River Gorge - Throwback by lsquared
123 / 365

New River Gorge - Throwback

Looking through the archives, I came across photos from a June 2006 visit to New River Gorge in West Virginia. I did the editing today, from the original color photo. Actually shot on 6/27/2006, so I missed 15 years ago by a day.
Larry L

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful bw
June 28th, 2021  
