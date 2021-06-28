Sign up
Previous
Next
123 / 365
New River Gorge - Throwback
Looking through the archives, I came across photos from a June 2006 visit to New River Gorge in West Virginia. I did the editing today, from the original color photo. Actually shot on 6/27/2006, so I missed 15 years ago by a day.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
Photo Details
Tags
thrpwback
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful bw
June 28th, 2021
