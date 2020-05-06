Previous
Seal Island by ludwigsdiana
Seal Island

just off Hout Bay, where hundreds of seals and Cormorants live. Unfortunately it was a very grey and wet day.
6th May 2020

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
WOW! how amazing, lovely shot with the bird too !
May 6th, 2020  
Blubber!
May 6th, 2020  
