The only Butterfly flying around here by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1225

The only Butterfly flying around here

fortunately was very interested in my Rosemary. It has grown much taller than I am, so it was rather difficult to catch. Flitting back and forth all the time.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

