Previous
Next
I thought the Owl was back by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1294

I thought the Owl was back

but at close look, it was a big Dove with ruffled feathers. I wonder if it chased the Owl away, as that is where it always sat!
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
354% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise