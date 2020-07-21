Sign up
Photo 1294
I thought the Owl was back
but at close look, it was a big Dove with ruffled feathers. I wonder if it chased the Owl away, as that is where it always sat!
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
