Photo 1295
Springbuck relaxing
Strange how the herd always splits up. These are mostly females and the males are elsewhere testing their strength. There are three that have decided to move into our olive grove.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
springbuck-amphitheatre
Taffy
ace
These are so sweet looking. Like they were trying to pose for you in interesting groupings.
July 22nd, 2020
*lynn
ace
They are beautiful ... beautiful capture too, so clear
July 22nd, 2020
Margo
ace
Such regal animals Fav
July 22nd, 2020
