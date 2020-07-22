Previous
Springbuck relaxing by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1295

Springbuck relaxing

Strange how the herd always splits up. These are mostly females and the males are elsewhere testing their strength. There are three that have decided to move into our olive grove.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Taffy ace
These are so sweet looking. Like they were trying to pose for you in interesting groupings.
July 22nd, 2020  
*lynn ace
They are beautiful ... beautiful capture too, so clear
July 22nd, 2020  
Margo ace
Such regal animals Fav
July 22nd, 2020  
