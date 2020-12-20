Sign up
Photo 1446
We also went to a Lama farm
which is about a good thirty minute drive from where we live. It was a blustering 36 C, we did the tour, took some photos and left for a cooler venue. A total different landscape and scenery compared to Stellenbosch.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
katja-lamas-hot
Keren
Its also hot here in Nanango Queensland 33 and very humid. I don't like Summer in OZ
December 20th, 2020
Kat
Looks hot with that clear blue sky.
December 20th, 2020
Taffy
ace
What a great sense of space.
December 20th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. Love the patchwork.
December 20th, 2020
