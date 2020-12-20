Previous
Next
We also went to a Lama farm by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1446

We also went to a Lama farm

which is about a good thirty minute drive from where we live. It was a blustering 36 C, we did the tour, took some photos and left for a cooler venue. A total different landscape and scenery compared to Stellenbosch.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
396% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Keren
Its also hot here in Nanango Queensland 33 and very humid. I don't like Summer in OZ
December 20th, 2020  
Kat
Looks hot with that clear blue sky.
December 20th, 2020  
Taffy ace
What a great sense of space.
December 20th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. Love the patchwork.
December 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise