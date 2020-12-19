Sign up
Photo 1445
A lone Eland
having a drink at Villeira wine estate game drive. It was good to see that they had so much more water than last year. The rest of the herd was behind us. The conditions were not ideal, the wind was blowing a gale and it was rathe hazy.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
eland-water-villeira-windy-hazy
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice to see that they have lots of land to roam around.
December 19th, 2020
