Yesterdays Giraffe by ludwigsdiana
Yesterdays Giraffe

still up to his antics. He was rather hilarious and trying to sniff out the females. According to the ranger, it is the only way for them to tell the difference between male and female. Bob
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Milanie ace
Love the details - those teeth and eyelashes and the textures are just super.
December 18th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
How wonderfully detailed - simply a marvellous image of this fascinating animal. :)
December 18th, 2020  
Kat
Beautifully captured really stands out against the blue sky.
December 18th, 2020  
Taffy ace
What a clown!! Love this one too!
December 18th, 2020  
Desi
Brilliant shot. Love the simplicity of the composition and colours and of course the giraffe himself has the most amazing expression that you have captured brilliantly
December 18th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful portrait.
December 18th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
no way is that a big string of saliva?
December 18th, 2020  
narayani
That saliva is going a long way!
December 18th, 2020  
