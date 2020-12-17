Previous
A Game drive by ludwigsdiana
at Villeira wine estate, 30 minutes away from where we live was the first outing with may daughter. Living in London, she needed to be out in the open veld. Simonsberg is in the background.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Taffy ace
I'm so envious that you have this access!!
December 17th, 2020  
bruni ace
Your daughter must be so happy to be home for a visit. can very well imagine her enjoying this little paradise. the giraffe stands mighty proud.
December 17th, 2020  
