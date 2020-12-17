Sign up
Photo 1443
A Game drive
at Villeira wine estate, 30 minutes away from where we live was the first outing with may daughter. Living in London, she needed to be out in the open veld. Simonsberg is in the background.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
16th December 2020 2:21pm
Tags
giraffe-villeira-simonsberg.
Taffy
ace
I'm so envious that you have this access!!
December 17th, 2020
bruni
ace
Your daughter must be so happy to be home for a visit. can very well imagine her enjoying this little paradise. the giraffe stands mighty proud.
December 17th, 2020
