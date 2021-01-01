Sign up
Photo 1458
Happy New Year to all
wishing that everyone stays healthy, safe and that 2021 will be a good year.
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th December 2020 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
happy-2021
Maggiemae
ace
What a beautiful, sort of luxurious scene -vineyards, lakes, comfy chairs around tables etc etc.!
January 1st, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
Beautiful scenery. Happy new year to you
January 1st, 2021
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
A lovely spot--Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2021
Brigette
ace
Happy new year to you too x
January 1st, 2021
