Previous
Next
Happy New Year to all by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1458

Happy New Year to all

wishing that everyone stays healthy, safe and that 2021 will be a good year.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
399% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
What a beautiful, sort of luxurious scene -vineyards, lakes, comfy chairs around tables etc etc.!
January 1st, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
Beautiful scenery. Happy new year to you
January 1st, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
A lovely spot--Happy New Year to you!
January 1st, 2021  
Brigette ace
Happy new year to you too x
January 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise