Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1463
The Helderberg
as seen from Hidden Valley on a cloudy day.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4373
photos
269
followers
216
following
400% complete
View this month »
1456
1457
1458
1459
1460
1461
1462
1463
Latest from all albums
1452
1461
1462
1453
1455
1454
1463
1456
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
29th October 2020 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds-helderberg
Esther Rosenberg
ace
The colors of those plants and bushes really pop on a cloudy day. Stunning background with the mountains and the clouds.
January 6th, 2021
Sylvia
ace
I so long to got back to visit Africa again, beautiful landscape!
January 6th, 2021
amyK
ace
Gorgeous scenery and love the tones in the foreground
January 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close