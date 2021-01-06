Previous
The Helderberg by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1463

The Helderberg

as seen from Hidden Valley on a cloudy day.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Esther Rosenberg ace
The colors of those plants and bushes really pop on a cloudy day. Stunning background with the mountains and the clouds.
January 6th, 2021  
Sylvia ace
I so long to got back to visit Africa again, beautiful landscape!
January 6th, 2021  
amyK ace
Gorgeous scenery and love the tones in the foreground
January 6th, 2021  
