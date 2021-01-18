Previous
Next
Waterford by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1475

Waterford

One of my favourite wine estates here in Stellenbosch. The road is lined with hundreds of citrus trees. The Helderberg in the background from a different perspective.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
404% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise