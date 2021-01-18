Sign up
Photo 1475
Waterford
One of my favourite wine estates here in Stellenbosch. The road is lined with hundreds of citrus trees. The Helderberg in the background from a different perspective.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
28th December 2020 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterford-citrus-helderberg
