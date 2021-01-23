Sign up
Photo 1480
The entrance to De Morgenzon
another lovely wine estate near by.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th December 2020 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road-entrance-demorgenzon
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Wow, that really looks inviting and peaceful. Me likey!
January 23rd, 2021
Milanie
ace
Stunning - everything is landscaped so beautifully.
January 23rd, 2021
