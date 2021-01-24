Sign up
Photo 1481
Another typical road
leading to a wine estate. Of the 144 wine estates here in Stellenbosch, I think we have only managed about 30 in the last 14 years since moving here.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4427
photos
276
followers
221
following
405% complete
Milanie
ace
That's an amazing number of wine estates - how nice that they're all able to survive. Definitely must be prime growing country for grapes.
January 24th, 2021
Diana
ace
@milaniet
Thanks Milanie, not sure that the smaller ones will survive these harsh lockdowns. They are losing most of their income since March, as they are not allowed to sell or export any wine during lockdown. Harvest will start next month at some, maybe they do not even have any staff anymore. So sad what covid has done to so many all over in the world.
January 24th, 2021
