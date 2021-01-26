Sign up
Photo 1483
A shady spot at Waterford
unfortunately due to lockdown, there are no wine tastings.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4433
photos
276
followers
221
following
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
28th December 2020 1:21pm
Tags
waterford-seating-shade-lavender
