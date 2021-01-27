Sign up
Photo 1484
De Morgenzon
nestled between flowers, vines and trees.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4436
photos
276
followers
224
following
406% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th December 2020 12:12pm
Tags
demorgenzon-wine-flaura
Babs
ace
What a lovely setting.
January 27th, 2021
