Photo 1485
The water really looked like that
I did not enhance it at all. Loved the yellow and green slimy grasses in it. I was not sure whether i preferred a close up of the buck, or this scene.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
16th December 2020 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
villeira-game-drive-december
Elizabeth
ace
Beautiful landscape. I can see zebras behind the trees!
January 28th, 2021
Kat
That water hole would attract lots of wonderful wild life, great photo spot :)
January 28th, 2021
moni kozi
What a sight!
January 28th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
I think you chose well. That blue is striking
January 28th, 2021
PhylM-S
ace
Mother nature painting her landscape! How cool that must have been to see - and that buck just the right touch! I like him as a little pop of extra!
January 28th, 2021
