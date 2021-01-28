Previous
Next
The water really looked like that by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1485

The water really looked like that

I did not enhance it at all. Loved the yellow and green slimy grasses in it. I was not sure whether i preferred a close up of the buck, or this scene.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
406% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
Beautiful landscape. I can see zebras behind the trees!
January 28th, 2021  
Kat
That water hole would attract lots of wonderful wild life, great photo spot :)
January 28th, 2021  
moni kozi
What a sight!
January 28th, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
I think you chose well. That blue is striking
January 28th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
Mother nature painting her landscape! How cool that must have been to see - and that buck just the right touch! I like him as a little pop of extra!
January 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise