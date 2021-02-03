Sign up
Photo 1491
Lion up close
taken in January at the Lion park, they will feature here on Wednesdays.
3rd February 2021
3rd Feb 21
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
5th January 2021 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lions-close-ups
Taffy
ace
An instant fav! I just love lion images and this is a beauty.
February 3rd, 2021
