Photo 1492
A gif of a herd of Buffalo
which I disturbed when getting out of the car. They were lying in a small mud bath and decided they did not like me or my camera, so the went to the trees. It was in a field alongside the road. Click on the gif to make it work.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
gif-buffalo-mud-bath
Bill
They kind of look like cattle, just a lot more dangerous.
February 4th, 2021
