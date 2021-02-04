Previous
A gif of a herd of Buffalo by ludwigsdiana
A gif of a herd of Buffalo

which I disturbed when getting out of the car. They were lying in a small mud bath and decided they did not like me or my camera, so the went to the trees. It was in a field alongside the road. Click on the gif to make it work.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Bill
They kind of look like cattle, just a lot more dangerous.
February 4th, 2021  
