Fast asleep by ludwigsdiana
Fast asleep

with not a care in the world. I loved the mane of this fellow.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Kathy A ace
That sure is a great mane
February 10th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
Fantastic
February 10th, 2021  
moni kozi
Geee... sleeps in the same pose as one of my dogs. :D
February 10th, 2021  
Dixie Goode ace
So gorgeous
February 10th, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Lovely flock of hair - fav
February 10th, 2021  
