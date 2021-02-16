Sign up
Photo 1504
This seemed to be an older model
as it did not have all that much hair anymore. Quite a character of note ;-)
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4494
photos
278
followers
226
following
412% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
18th December 2020 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
too-funny
Milanie
ace
Love this - what terrific details.
February 16th, 2021
Carole G
ace
Oh boy, he's uglier than my Yoda LOL
February 16th, 2021
