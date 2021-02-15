Sign up
Photo 1503
Such huge animals with little faces
Unfortunately this one would not turn around and face me. The front one is the male, the rest are females.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
16th December 2020 2:55pm
Tags
eland-villeira
Milanie
ace
That does look like he's not proportioned correctly, but quite an animal.
February 15th, 2021
Brigette
ace
The profile view is so interesting though
February 15th, 2021
