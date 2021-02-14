Sign up
Photo 1502
Loved having his photo taken
at Fairview Goatshed.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4490
photos
278
followers
226
following
411% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
18th December 2020 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
similing-goat
Milanie
ace
Some seem to catch right on - like that almost smile
February 14th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh my - that beard! Wonderful.
February 14th, 2021
Doris J
Great detail and great composition. You were at the right place at the right time.
February 14th, 2021
