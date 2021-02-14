Previous
Next
Loved having his photo taken by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1502

Loved having his photo taken

at Fairview Goatshed.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
411% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Some seem to catch right on - like that almost smile
February 14th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh my - that beard! Wonderful.
February 14th, 2021  
Doris J
Great detail and great composition. You were at the right place at the right time.
February 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise