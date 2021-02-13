Previous
Next
So graceful by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1501

So graceful

I just don't know where that white feather comes from.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
411% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful & very graceful..
February 13th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Wow, amazing closeup, so much detail and great color as well
February 13th, 2021  
Elizabeth ace
Lovely curve of the neck!
February 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise