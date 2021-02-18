Sign up
Photo 1506
Hungry but still dangerous
The female herd with their calves were across the road kept apart from the males.
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
4502
photos
280
followers
226
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th December 2020 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roadside-buffalo
Brigette
ace
My ‘across the road’ pales in comparison 😬
February 18th, 2021
moni kozi
Very beautiful animals
February 18th, 2021
narayani
Those horns!
February 18th, 2021
