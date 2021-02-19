Sign up
Photo 1507
Roaming free
at Villeira wine estate.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4505
photos
280
followers
226
following
11
3
365
DC-FZ80
16th December 2020 3:01pm
villeira-zebra
Chris Cook
ace
Your wildlife images amaze me Diana. They are always so good.
February 19th, 2021
Doris J
That is beautiful, nice to see when they can have a large space to roam around in. They are such unique animals.
February 19th, 2021
*lynn
ace
Such a beautiful sight ... beautiful zebras and landscape
February 19th, 2021
