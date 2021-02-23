Sign up
Photo 1511
Lamas have crazy hairdo's too
This one cracked us up!
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4517
photos
280
followers
226
following
8
4
2
365
DC-FZ80
18th December 2020 10:14am
View Info
View All
Public
View
alpaca-loom-lama
Elizabeth
ace
Lol! Funny face goes with the hair.
February 23rd, 2021
narayani
Wild! 😂
February 23rd, 2021
Kat
Fun capture.
February 23rd, 2021
Babs
ace
Ha ha she looks quite glamorous.
February 23rd, 2021
