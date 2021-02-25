Sign up
Photo 1513
A mean looking male
The herd was walking away from me, but this one just stood his ground!
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4523
photos
280
followers
226
following
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
1504
1511
1505
1503
1512
1506
1504
1513
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th December 2020 2:21pm
Tags
buffalo-looking-dangerous
Elizabeth
ace
Hope there was fence between you!
February 25th, 2021
