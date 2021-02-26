Previous
I slammed on the brakes by ludwigsdiana
I slammed on the brakes

when I noticed a small herd of Zebra on a roadside stretch of land. I had never seen them there before. Obviously this is not a road I travel very often.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Diana

Doris J
Worth slamming on the brakes to get your picture!
February 26th, 2021  
