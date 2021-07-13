Sign up
Photo 1651
The courtyard at Waterford
looking so very different in winter. We had a wonderful Fathers Day lunch here on the day that Katja left.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
how-time-flies
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like a terrific spot to enjoy lunch. Beautiful comp.
July 13th, 2021
