The courtyard at Waterford by ludwigsdiana
The courtyard at Waterford

looking so very different in winter. We had a wonderful Fathers Day lunch here on the day that Katja left.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Shutterbug ace
Looks like a terrific spot to enjoy lunch. Beautiful comp.
July 13th, 2021  
