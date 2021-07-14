Previous
The garden at Rustenberg by ludwigsdiana
The garden at Rustenberg

In summer they have the most beautiful garden and welcome visitors to take a tour of it.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
July 14th, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
Lovely.
July 14th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
How delightful to tour these grounds.
July 14th, 2021  
