Photo 1652
The garden at Rustenberg
In summer they have the most beautiful garden and welcome visitors to take a tour of it.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
great-wines-too
bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
July 14th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
Lovely.
July 14th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
How delightful to tour these grounds.
July 14th, 2021
