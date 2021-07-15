Sign up
The fog kept rolling in
as we were having lunch at Haskell.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Canon EOS 80D
10th June 2021 2:24pm
cold-nights-and-warm-days
moni kozi
ace
Splendid view
July 15th, 2021
Hazel
ace
Nicely framed, love the colours.
July 15th, 2021
Lois
ace
Beautiful scenery! Love how you framed it! Fav
July 15th, 2021
