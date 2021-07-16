Previous
Next
Ready to go out again by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1654

Ready to go out again

I should imagine that those baskets are for catching crayfish. I was just not aware that so many of these boats had them on board.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
453% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
What a great shot, I had no idea that the cages are so colorful.
July 16th, 2021  
KWind ace
Love the colours!
July 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise