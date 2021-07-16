Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1654
Ready to go out again
I should imagine that those baskets are for catching crayfish. I was just not aware that so many of these boats had them on board.
16th July 2021
16th Jul 21
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
19th June 2021 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kalk-bay-harbour
Esther Rosenberg
ace
What a great shot, I had no idea that the cages are so colorful.
July 16th, 2021
KWind
ace
Love the colours!
July 16th, 2021
