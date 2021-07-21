Previous
Next
A quiet corner by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1659

A quiet corner

in the garden at Rustenberg. I will have to go back in Spring when everything is blossoming. I just liked all the creepers on the walls.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
454% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
July 21st, 2021  
sheri
The loveliest composition.
July 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise