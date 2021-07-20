Previous
Part of the dining area on the terrace by ludwigsdiana
Part of the dining area on the terrace

at Waterford. One of the most beautiful wine estates in Stellenbosch.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Diana

Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful room. Looks like a wonderful place to enjoy dinner.
July 20th, 2021  
