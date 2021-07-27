Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1665
The terrace at Waterford
Which is a wonderful spot for dining or just have a glass of wine. The terrace goes all around the building with a lovely garden in the center.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4979
photos
285
followers
226
following
456% complete
View this month »
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
1665
Latest from all albums
1656
1663
1657
1655
1664
1658
1656
1665
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950F
Taken
20th June 2021 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
another-cell-phone-shot
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 27th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
What a lovely place...charming!
July 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close