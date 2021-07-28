Previous
Rustenberg Manor House by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1666

Rustenberg Manor House

ending this series for Katja's calendar of the wonderful outings we had together.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
moni kozi ace
Beautiful building
July 28th, 2021  
M. Brutus ace
Interesting building. Magnificent setting.
July 28th, 2021  
