Photo 1667
Looking to the left
from Haskell. Last week it was looking to the right.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
3
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th June 2021 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
great-wines-and-food
Chris Cook
ace
Gorgeous view
July 29th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful scene!
July 29th, 2021
Margo
ace
ice view
July 29th, 2021
