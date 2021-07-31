Previous
Next
The bar area by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1669

The bar area

leading onto a patio at Harbour House. Being the end of July, there will be no more calendars for Katja.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
457% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise