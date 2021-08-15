Sign up
Photo 1684
Rugged Jonkershoek mountains
are in a wonderful nature reserve which is very popular with hikers and mountain bike cyclists. As it can be a strenuous hike, there are quite a few waterfalls and little pools in which to cool down.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5051
photos
285
followers
226
following
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1673
1676
1674
1683
15
1677
1675
1684
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
14th July 2021 11:19am
Tags
popular-in-summer
Brigette
ace
Such a lovely visita
August 15th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Those mountains are spectacular.
August 15th, 2021
Babs
ace
Wonderful views.
August 15th, 2021
Lois
ace
Fantastic view!
August 15th, 2021
