Rugged Jonkershoek mountains by ludwigsdiana
Rugged Jonkershoek mountains

are in a wonderful nature reserve which is very popular with hikers and mountain bike cyclists. As it can be a strenuous hike, there are quite a few waterfalls and little pools in which to cool down.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Brigette
Such a lovely visita
August 15th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney
Those mountains are spectacular.
August 15th, 2021  
Babs
Wonderful views.
August 15th, 2021  
Lois
Fantastic view!
August 15th, 2021  
