Photo 1683
Typical country living
scenes like these I pass regularly when I go shopping. I just loved the colour of the horse.
14th August 2021
14th Aug 21
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th August 2021 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winery-road
Shutterbug
ace
Very pretty country scene. That is a pretty color for a horse.
August 14th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a relaxing & peaceful scene..
August 14th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
Lovely pastoral scene
August 14th, 2021
