Typical country living by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1683

Typical country living

scenes like these I pass regularly when I go shopping. I just loved the colour of the horse.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Very pretty country scene. That is a pretty color for a horse.
August 14th, 2021  
Such a relaxing & peaceful scene..
August 14th, 2021  
Lovely pastoral scene
August 14th, 2021  
