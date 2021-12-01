Sign up
Photo 1792
Buildings in Stellenbosch
Taking a break from wine estates this month. This week it will be a few of my favourite buildings in Stellenbosch. I did not change the sky, it really is that blue.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5482
photos
291
followers
243
following
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th October 2021 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old-homes
Taffy
ace
So well composed! I remember the area as having many elegant streets.
December 1st, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful building!
December 1st, 2021
