Photo 1793
In a quiet residential area
We were actually on the way to the botanical garden, but had to park quite far away. Our walk took us through this lovely area with some beautiful old houses.
2nd December 2021
2nd Dec 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th October 2021 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stellenbosch-old-part
