Photo 1863
The view of the valley below
from La Viege restaurant. The coast and Hermanus are just behind those hills.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
2
365
Canon EOS 80D
12th January 2022 3:10pm
heme-en-aarde-valley
