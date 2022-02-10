Previous
Next
The view of the valley below by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1863

The view of the valley below

from La Viege restaurant. The coast and Hermanus are just behind those hills.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
510% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise