Photo 1864
A chapel on the hill
at Creation wine estate. I suppose another wedding chapel in the vineyards.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
5773
photos
303
followers
249
following
510% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
12th January 2022 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hemel-en-aarde-valley
winghong_ho
Lovely scene. Blue sky, greenery vineyard.
February 11th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful setting for a wedding
February 11th, 2022
