Previous
Next
A chapel on the hill by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1864

A chapel on the hill

at Creation wine estate. I suppose another wedding chapel in the vineyards.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
510% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Lovely scene. Blue sky, greenery vineyard.
February 11th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful setting for a wedding
February 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise